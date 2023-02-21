Advertise
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY: Storm systems bringing strong winds, heavy rain and mountain snow

Allie Potter Feb. 21 Weather
By Allie Potter
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 1:29 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Still on track for multiple storm systems to impact the region this week. These systems will bring periods of strong winds, along with valley rain and mountain snow and cooler temperatures. The strongest storm is expected to be Wednesday with high winds, and significant snow in the mountains.

This Afternoon: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Temperature falling to around 56 by 5pm. South southwest wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Patchy blowing dust after 11pm. Increasing clouds, with a low around 43. Windy, with a south wind 13 to 18 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: Showers, mainly before 11am. Patchy blowing dust before 2pm. High near 52. Windy, with a west southwest wind 29 to 34 mph decreasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Southwest wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 57. South wind 8 to 15 mph.

Thursday Night: Patchy frost after 2am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Friday: Areas of frost before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 68.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 53.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 61.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

