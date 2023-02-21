Advertise
Missing Pima County woman last seen near Orange Grove, La Cholla

Nancy Prentice was last seen near Orange and La Cholla around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Nancy Prentice was last seen near Orange and La Cholla around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.(Pima County Sheriff’s Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 2:11 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities are looking for a Pima County woman who went missing early Tuesday, Feb. 21.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Nancy Prentice was last seen near Orange Grove and La Cholla around 10:30 a.m.

The 71-year-old Prentice may be driving a blue 2017 Subaru Forester with Arizona license plate AHJ 7500.

Prentice is 5-foot-2 and 150 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. She was wearing a black jacket and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Prentice also went missing in September 2022 but was found safe. She is at least the fourth vulnerable person to go missing in that general area in less than a year.

In March 2022, Brian Hamm went missing after he was discharged from the Northwest Medical Center. He was found dead in the area days later.

In July 2022, Victor Cortes went missing from a retirement community near Orange Grove and La Cholla. He was found dead about a half-mile away.

In August 2022, Juanita Ghorm went missing and was found dead near Orange Grove and Shannon roads.

