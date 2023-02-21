Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Rodeo Parade
Business Directory
Hero Fund USA
SkyTrack
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Officials: 85-year-old woman killed by alligator while walking her dog

An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.
An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.(WPTV)
By WPTV staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:49 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (WPTV) – An 85-year-old woman is dead following an alligator attack in Florida, according to officials.

The attack took place Monday at a living community near Fort Pierce for people ages 55 and older.

Witnesses said the woman was walking her dog when the alligator grabbed the dog. The woman tried to get the dog away before the alligator attacked her.

The dog survived.

The reptile is very large, with officials estimating it’s close to 11-feet long.

Authorities said it was captured and removed from the property.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WPTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died in a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle Sunday, Feb. 19, at the...
UPDATE: Man dies in motorcycle crash at Euclid Avenue, Seneca Street
Crash near I-10 & Marana
Interstate 10 near Marana reopens after Sunday morning crash
Police found an adult woman on the ground at the Mickey and Friends parking structure. She was...
Woman dies after falling off Disneyland parking structure
Visitors take to the stands to see a variety of events from bull riding to steer wrestling
La Fiesta De Los Vaqueros Tucson Rodeo kicks off its 98th year
Authorities investigating early morning shooting near University of Arizona campus

Latest News

Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
FILE - Bishop David O'Connell, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, attends a news conference at...
Man arrested in Catholic bishop’s killing had worked for him
Movie theater demolished to make room for new casino in Tucson
More than a dozen people, mostly with burn injuries, were transported to area hospitals.
Explosion at Ohio metals plant sends 13 to hospital