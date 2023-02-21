Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Rodeo Parade
Business Directory
Hero Fund USA
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Police: Woman, 44, killed in skydiving accident in Oklahoma

Police said the woman completed a tandem jump before the solo jump in which she fell to her...
Police said the woman completed a tandem jump before the solo jump in which she fell to her death.(KHBS, KHOG)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 3:06 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALLISAW, Okla. (AP) — Police in eastern Oklahoma say a 44-year-old woman was killed after crashing to the ground while skydiving.

Heather Glasgow, of Poteau, died at a hospital after the fall Saturday afternoon, according to police in Sallisaw.

“An unknown issue arose during the skydive,” according to a statement from Sallisaw police.

Witnesses told investigators that Glasgow’s parachute had opened, but she was spinning and did not recover before hitting the ground in Sallisaw, near the Arkansas state line and about 150 miles (240 kilometers) east of Oklahoma City, police said.

It was not clear how far Glasgow fell and a police spokesman was not immediately available for comment on Tuesday.

Police said Glasgow had completed a tandem jump before the solo jump in which she fell to her death.

The Federal Aviation Administration is assisting in the investigation.

The FAA said in a statement that it is investigating the packing of the main and reserve parachutes while local authorities are in charge of other aspects of the investigation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Movie theater demolished to make room for new casino in Tucson
Four people died in a two-vehicle crash near Elgin on Sunday, Feb. 19.
Four people killed in head-on crash near Elgin
UPDATE: Authorities identify motorcyclist killed in Sunday crash in Tucson
Authorities respond to shooting near Prince, Stone in Tucson
Over 100 officers targeted adults trying to pay for sex with minors, online predators and...
Hundreds arrested in prostitution, human trafficking sting around metro Phoenix

Latest News

An Arizona family says they have lost their 90-year-old grandmother, Esther Cabrera, in a house...
90-year-old grandmother dies in house fire: ‘She was trying to save her dogs’
Gonzalez Vs. Google asks the question: Who is liable for harmful content?
Gonzalez Vs. Google asks the question: Who is liable for harmful content?
Gonzalez Vs. Google asks the question: Who is liable for harmful content?
Cody Lange, 26, was killed on the job when he was electrocuted late Monday night.
26-year-old power line worker electrocuted on the job, coroner says