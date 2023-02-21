Public Defense Services to offer legal clinics on getting records sealed

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Pima County’s Public Defense Services will offer a legal clinic on Tuesday, Feb. 28, assisting people arrested for, charged with, and/or convicted of certain crimes petitioning the court to seal their criminal records.

It’s the second in three clinics open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Public Defense Services’ on the 10th-floor conference room, 33 N. Stone Ave.

At the free clinics, clients can meet with an attorney to determine whether they can ask the court to seal their records. Attorneys will help petitioners fill out paperwork to seal their records and share information on how sealing their records might affect their situation.

A third clinic is set for March 28. These are walk-in clinics, and no appointment is necessary.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.