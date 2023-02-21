Advertise
Signs to go up around Pima County to discourage panhandling

KMSB News 9-10 p.m. recurring
By Shelby Slaughter
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 10:30 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Board of Supervisors are putting words into action this week by posting signs around the county to discourage panhandling.

This new initiative will include 32 new signs on popular medians. The hope is, this will keep people off the medians and encourage others to help the homeless in a safer manner.

“In terms of not wanting a human presence on those medians. There’s a concern for their safety, but also for motorists and pedestrians,” Pima County Supervisor Rex Scott said.

Scott said it’s dangerous for everyone on the roads to have people standing on the medians. He hopes these signs will discourage it. “They’re going to be posted in areas not only where we have had reports of panhandling on the medians, but there also where they likely want to be,” Scott added.

Scott also added the goal isn’t to discourage people to give to people in need but rather do it in a safer manner that’s not on a busy street. “I think the expectation is that we are not trying to portray homelessness in and of itself as a crime. We’re not trying to detour people who may want to reach out to those in our community who need a helping a hand.”

