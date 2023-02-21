Tucson man arrested after shots fired

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Sahuarita Police arrested a man they say fired a gun outside a home.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots Monday night in the 500 Block of East Calle Escora.

Police say officers stopped a vehicle leaving the scene at a high rate of speed shortly after 10 p.m.

The woman driving the vehicle with her children inside told officers 29-year-old Jamal Prentiss visited Sahaurita to see his children.

The woman told police she and Prentiss started arguing before he went outside and fired three shots from a pistol.

Prentiss was later arrested and booked into Pima County Jail on three Counts of Weapons Misconduct for Discharging a Firearm within Town Limits, Possession of a Weapon by a Prohibited Person and Four counts of Disorderly Conduct.

Police say Prentiss also had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for his arrest.

