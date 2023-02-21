UPDATE: Authorities identify motorcyclist killed in Sunday crash in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities have identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash near Euclid and Seneca in Tucson early Sunday, Feb. 19.

The Tucson Police Department said 46-year-old Librado Gutierrez was hit in the 2100 block of North Euclid Avenue.

The TPD said Gutierrez was speeding, failed to negotiate a curve and crashed into a vehicle that was traveling in the opposite direction.

The TPD said the driver of the other vehicle remained at the scene and was not impaired.

Gutierrez was wearing a helmet but did not have his motorcycle endorsement, according to the TPD.

“Alcohol bottles and drug paraphernalia were located in the debris of the collision,” the TPD said. “However, detectives will conduct a follow-up investigation to determine if impairment was a factor for Gutierrez.”

No citations have been issued, but the investigation is ongoing.

