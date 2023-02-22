Advertise
Authorities ask for help locating missing vulnerable adult in Green Valley area

William Harned
William Harned(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 12:39 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing vulnerable adult.

William Harned, 79, is described as 6 feet, 1 inch tall, 155 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair.

Harned was last seen wearing a black zip-up coat and, gray sweats.

He was last seen on foot in the 200 block of North Calle del Diablo at 6 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22.

Anyone with information on Harned’s location is urged to call 911.

