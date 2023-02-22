Advertise
Crash closes portion of Barnett Road in Marana

Police say a crash involving multiple vehicles at the intersection of West Barnett Road and...
Police say a crash involving multiple vehicles at the intersection of West Barnett Road and North Postvale Road has resulted in injuries.(Credit: MGN)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:51 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MARANA, Ariz. (13 News) - Police in Marana closed Barnett Road from the I-10 Frontage Road to Lon Adams Road because of a crash Wednesday Feb. 22.

Police say the crash involves injuries and multiple vehicles at the intersection of West Barnett Road and North Postvale Road.

A power pole was struck, which has led to additional closures in the area.

Police expect Barnett Road to be closed for several hours.

Police are advising Marana Unified School District to reroute buses that serve the area.

Drivers should find an alternate route.

