FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wind and rains today!

KOLD 13 First Alert Forecast Wednesday, February 22nd, 2023
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 8:17 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A strong system is pushing through today bringing strong winds as it passes and valley rain and mountain snow. Overnight, the system will move out with a ridge building in through Saturday. This will bring us a period of quiet weather before another system moves through Sunday.

WEDNESDAY: 80% rain chance. Wind advisory in place. Temps in the 50s.

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the lower 70s. Breezy.

SUNDAY: 60% rain chance. Temps in the 50s.

MONDAY: Skies clearing with highs in the lower 60s.

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 60s.

