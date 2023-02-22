FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wind and rains today!

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A strong system is pushing through today bringing strong winds as it passes and valley rain and mountain snow. Overnight, the system will move out with a ridge building in through Saturday. This will bring us a period of quiet weather before another system moves through Sunday.

WEDNESDAY: 80% rain chance. Wind advisory in place. Temps in the 50s.

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the lower 70s. Breezy.

SUNDAY: 60% rain chance. Temps in the 50s.

MONDAY: Skies clearing with highs in the lower 60s.

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 60s.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.