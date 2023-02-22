Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Rodeo Parade
Business Directory
Hero Fund USA
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

IHOP is bringing back free Short Stacks on National Pancake Day

The deal will be available to dine-in customers only and will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The deal will be available to dine-in customers only and will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.(IHOP/Business Wire)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:07 AM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Breakfast fans, the greatest day of the year is upon us.

IHOP will celebrate National Pancake Day on Feb. 28 by offering guests a free Short Stack of buttermilk pancakes, the chain said in a news release.

The deal will be available to dine-in customers only and will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

A Short Stack consists of three buttermilk pancakes. The deal is limited to one free Short Stack per guest.

IHOP has celebrated National Pancake Day for 17 years with free Short Stacks.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Movie theater demolished to make room for new casino in Tucson
Four people died in a two-vehicle crash near Elgin on Sunday, Feb. 19.
Tucson woman among victims in deadly crash near Elgin
Chief Special Warfare Operator Michael T. Ernst died in a free fall training accident in Marana...
Navy sailor killed in training accident in Marana
Jamal Prentiss, 29, is facing multiple charges following a shooting in Sahuarita.
Tucson man arrested after shots fired
Signs to go up around Pima County to discourage panhandling
Signs to go up around Pima County to discourage panhandling

Latest News

In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a Walmart store sign is visible from Route 28 in Derry, N.H. ...
Walmart reports strong sales, but warns of uncertainty moving forward
FILE - Jill Biden, wife of then-Vice President Joe Biden, third left, and her granddaughter...
Namibian dancers, president welcome Jill Biden to Africa
Pima Animal Care Center to host an adoption event on Saturday, Feb. 26
PACC hosting adoption event to help pets find their “Home on the Range”
Food items like bagels that have poppy seeds should be avoided by military members, according...
Military warns troops to avoid poppy seeds
David Smith shovels the sidewalk as the first snow falls ahead of a winter storm on Tuesday,...
Massive winter storm brings snow, strong winds, frigid cold