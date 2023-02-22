Judge denies change of venue request for University of Arizona shooting suspect

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Pima County Superior Court Judge Howard Fell denied a change of venue motion for Murad Dervish.

Dervish is accused of fatally shooting Dr. Thomas Meixner, the head of the Hydrology Department at the University of Arizona, in October 2022.

Dervish had been a graduate student in the program before he was banned from the school in January 2022 and expelled in June 2022.

During Dervish’s court hearing on Tuesday, his attorneys Christopher Lynch and Derek Miller tried to change where his trial will be held due to high public interest.

Because the University of Arizona employs so many people and has thousands of students, Dervish’s lawyers said his right to an impartial jury would be threatened.

Dervish, who wasn’t allowed to be on camera during the hearing, sat nodding in agreement as his lawyers made their argument.

Prosecutors Mark Hotchkiss and Hayley Weigold argued a bulk of the previous coverage hasn’t created “hysteria” or “public outcry.” Thus, the state believed the jury selection process would weed out any extreme prejudice in the case.

The state noted a jury questionnaire would help eliminate prejudice and those who may have a connection to the school.

Tuesday’s hearing came after the family released a statement addressing the university’s response to the interim report General Faculty Committee on University Safety for All addressing the shooting. In a joint statement, the family shared the report “exceeded” their expectations in terms of depth, scope, and “meaningful conclusions.”

“The committee members volunteered 1000+ hours of their time, engaging in interviews of diverse groups, and researching the circumstances of Tom’s murder and three other safety-related incidents on campus. The conclusions of the report affirm our experiences both before and after Tom’s murder about problems that the University of Arizona needs to address moving forward. The fact that the report was unanimously approved by the UA Faculty Senate speaks volumes about the importance of the committee’s work. They have demonstrated courageous leadership,” a portion of the statement read.

However, the family says they are “disappointed and angry” with the university’s response to the report.

Their statement continued by saying, “There was no acknowledgment of the importance of the committee’s work. Particularly upsetting, the administration made a specific statement that the interim report ‘represents the work of a subset of faculty that has reached sweeping conclusions based in large part on misleading characterizations and the selective use of facts and quotations’ and, ‘We encourage everyone to await the comprehensive PAX Group report, which will contain the assessment of experts based on countless hours of interviews and a thorough review of all relevant information and documentation.’ Rather than acknowledging the thorough work of the committee and reserving judgment until the PAX group shares its findings, the university communicates a posture that is dismissive of dedicated faculty members who want to protect their UA family. There is inherent value in having both an internal and external investigation of how threats are handled at the U of A. We don’t understand why the U of A would try to delegitimize the report. We can only imagine how this response has affected faculty, staff, and students. Personally, it has increased our anxiety about whether there will ever be any accountability and ownership by the U of A regarding the mistakes that were made leading up to Tom’s murder.”

Dervish has a status conference May 8 and a pre-trial conference Aug. 1.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.