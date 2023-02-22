Navy sailor killed in training accident in Marana

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Navy confirms the death of a sailor in Marana.

A Naval Special Warfare Command spokesperson says Chief Special Warfare Operator Michael T. Ernst died in a military training free fall accident Sunday.

He was assigned to a Naval Special Warfare East Coast-based unit.

The Navy is investigating the cause of the accident.

Ernst is from Massachusetts and enlisted for service in August 2009.

A Naval Special Warfare Command spokesperson says “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Ernst family. Mike was an exceptional teammate. He was a dedicated NSW Sailor who applied his talents and skills towards some of our nation’s hardest challenges, while selflessly mentoring his teammates. Mike and his family will always be part of the NSW family, and he will never be forgotten.”

