Northbound Interstate 19, other roads closed because of damage caused by strong winds

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A storm system expected to bring rain to Tucson Wednesday, Feb. 22, also brought strong and damaging winds to the area.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the northbound lanes of Interstate 19 are closed in Sahuarita because of downed power lines.

Officials say strong winds caused the damage, forcing the closure at milepost 49 near Pima Mine Road.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said El Camino del Cerro is closed between Silverbell Road and Wild Life Drive because of a downed power line.

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes to avoid these areas.

Overton Road has reopened after being closed briefly because of a power pole leaning toward the roadway.

