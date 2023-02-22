PACC hosting adoption event to help pets find their “Home on the Range”

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Pima Animal Care Center is hosting an adoption event roundup through Saturday, Feb. 26. to help pets find their home.

PACC is offering several Western-themed incentives for adopters during this Rodeo Week.

A prize will be awarded to anyone who comes in wearing Western-themed attire.

Anyone who adopts or fosters a dog between Feb. 22-26 will be entered to win one of 19 gift cards from local establishments Whiskey Roads, Putney’s Pitstop Sports Bar and Grill, and The Maverick.

The event is to encourage people to adopt dogs and cats during a two-week period of anticipated increased animal intake because of the Humane Society of Southern Arizona’s two-week closure announced on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Director of Animal Services, Monica Dangler, said the shelter needs adopters and fosters for animals, especially large dogs.

“With students across Tucson on break this weekend, this is an ideal time to adopt a new pet and give them time to settle in,” Dangler said. “We are hoping to find homes for many animals, especially dogs, during Home on the Range.”

PACC currently has 498 dogs and 65 cats in the shelter and more than 1,000 animals in foster.

For more information on the event and all available pets and services, please visit www.pima.gov/animalcare.

