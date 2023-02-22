Phoenix Suns Charities receives $5 million from ex-owner Robert Sarver

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix Suns Charities has received a $5 million donation from the Penny and Robert Sarver Foundation. The money will go directly toward the Phoenix Suns’ expansive nonprofit that helps Arizona children and their families that are in need in areas such as health care, education and sports. In 2019, Sarver led the Suns’ “Rise Together” campaign to award $10 million to local organizations. The Suns were the first professional sports team to support a Head Start program. During Sarver’s guidance, Phoenix Suns Charities granted more than $36 million to Arizona nonprofits and community programming.

He also sponsored the “adoption” of Central High School through a program called “SunsCentral.” Both the Suns and Phoenix Mercury teams have dispersed more than $41 million in their 35-year history as teams. To learn more about the Suns and Mercury Charities and the work they do across the Phoenix area and throughout Arizona, click here.

Robert Sarver is the former owner of the Phoenix Suns and Mercury. He sold the teams to new owner Mat Ishbia in early February for an estimated $4 billion after an NBA report investigating Sarver over allegations of sexism, racism, and creating a hostile working environment.

