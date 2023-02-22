Advertise
Suspect robs Tempe man after seeing TikTok video showing $50K in Tempe, docs say

Avila faces multiple felony charges.
By Peter Valencia
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 12:43 PM MST|Updated: 7 hours ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is facing multiple felonies stemming from an alleged armed robbery that happened earlier this month in Tempe.

According to court documents obtained by Arizona’s Family, Daniel Avila, 25, is accused of first entering a home near Guadalupe Road and McClintock Drive, where he pulled a gun on the victim and demanded money in the early morning hours on Feb. 13. Detectives say the victim gave Avila a bag and about $300 before entering another room, accusing a second victim of “illegal activity.” At that point, Avila then reportedly checked drawers and tried to take off into the fenced yard.

Over the course of the investigation, detectives learned that the victim had posted a video showing $50,000 in cash spread over the kitchen table, showing cars in the driveway that surrounded the home. After the robbery, those at the home installed surveillance cameras, which later showed Avila trying to break in again on Feb. 16.

On Tuesday, police say Avila tried to get into the house again through the sliding door. When officers arrived, they found Avila in the backyard, trying to flee. He jumped into an alley but was then tackled by a sergeant, police said. Court paperwork also reveals that Avila had a loaded handgun in his backpack along with 10 plastic zip-ties.

He was also seen wearing the same hooded sweatshirt shown on security cameras and described by the residents. Avila has been booked into jail on kidnapping, armed robbery and multiple counts of burglary.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

