Three large tortoises saved from a house fire in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Fire Department confirmed three giant tortoises were rescued from a house fire on Sunday afternoon.

#TFD crews helped move 3 large tortoises to safety from the backyard. No injuries. @redcrossarizona was called to assist the family affected, and a local reptile rescue group will look after the tortoises for the time being. 5 vehicles were badly damaged in the fire… pic.twitter.com/xCn1vQ6vaH — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) February 21, 2023

A family of five and four dogs were evacuated from their home safely, and no injuries were reported.

The Southern Arizona chapter of the American Red Cross is helping the family and a local reptile rescue group will look after the tortoises.

Five vehicles were severely damaged in the fire, according to the TFD.

