Three large tortoises saved from a house fire in Tucson
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:18 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Fire Department confirmed three giant tortoises were rescued from a house fire on Sunday afternoon.
A family of five and four dogs were evacuated from their home safely, and no injuries were reported.
The Southern Arizona chapter of the American Red Cross is helping the family and a local reptile rescue group will look after the tortoises.
Five vehicles were severely damaged in the fire, according to the TFD.
