Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Rodeo Parade
Business Directory
Hero Fund USA
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus to perform at Rillito Racetrack

Tucson Boys Chorus
Tucson Boys Chorus(Tucson Boys Chorus)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 12:31 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -The Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus will perform western favorites at Rillito Park Racetrack on Sunday, Feb. 26, between the first and second races at 1:15 p.m. as part of Western Heritage weekend.

The Tucson Boys Chorus, directed by Dr. Julian Ackerley, is in its 84th season and represents the western heritage around the world. The chorus is well-known for its western songs, ballads and fancy trick rodeo roping.

Rillito Park Racetrack is also celebrating its 80th season.

The track is located at 4502 N. First Avenue and just south of River Road. Gates open at 11 a.m., and post time is 1 p.m.

For more information, please visit www.rillitoracetrack.com

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Movie theater demolished to make room for new casino in Tucson
Four people died in a two-vehicle crash near Elgin on Sunday, Feb. 19.
Tucson woman among victims in deadly crash near Elgin
Chief Special Warfare Operator Michael T. Ernst died in a free fall training accident in Marana...
Navy sailor killed in training accident in Marana
Jamal Prentiss, 29, is facing multiple charges following a shooting in Sahuarita.
Tucson man arrested after shots fired
Signs to go up around Pima County to discourage panhandling
Signs to go up around Pima County to discourage panhandling

Latest News

William Harned
Authorities ask for help locating missing vulnerable adult in Green Valley area
Pima Animal Care Center to host an adoption event on Saturday, Feb. 26
PACC hosting adoption event to help pets find their “Home on the Range”
A warning from the IRS you need to know about this filing season
IRS issues warning as taxpayers choose help with returns
The Tucson Fire Department battled a house fire on Sunday, Feb. 19.
Three large tortoises saved from a house fire in Tucson