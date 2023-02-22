Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus to perform at Rillito Racetrack

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -The Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus will perform western favorites at Rillito Park Racetrack on Sunday, Feb. 26, between the first and second races at 1:15 p.m. as part of Western Heritage weekend.

The Tucson Boys Chorus, directed by Dr. Julian Ackerley, is in its 84th season and represents the western heritage around the world. The chorus is well-known for its western songs, ballads and fancy trick rodeo roping.

Rillito Park Racetrack is also celebrating its 80th season.

The track is located at 4502 N. First Avenue and just south of River Road. Gates open at 11 a.m., and post time is 1 p.m.

For more information, please visit www.rillitoracetrack.com

