$9.4M of meth, fentanyl found by Arizona troopers during two traffic incidents

The Arizona Department of Public Safety seized nearly $9.4 million in meth, fentanyl and...
The Arizona Department of Public Safety seized nearly $9.4 million in meth, fentanyl and cocaine during two separate incidents in less than a week.(Courtesy of the Arizona Department of Public Safety)
By Kit Silavong
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:07 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona state troopers recently confiscated over 1,500 pounds of drugs in four days on two separate occasions.

On Thursday, Feb. 16, troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near Sacaton, which is south of Chandler. DPS troopers said they found the injured driver and close to 1.3 million “suspected fentanyl pills,” with a street value of about $5.1 million. The driver was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Meantime on Monday, Feb. 20, during a traffic stop in Nogales, AZ, troopers found over 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine, 784,000 fentanyl pills, and about 22 pounds of cocaine. The estimated total street value is close to $4.3 million. The 38-year-old driver from Nogales, Mexico was booked into Santa Cruz County jail on charges of possession and transportation of a narcotic drug for sale and possession and transportation of a dangerous drug for sale.

In total, troopers confiscated an estimated $9.4 million worth of drugs from flowing into Arizona communities in less than a week.

