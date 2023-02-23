Advertise
AP source: Broncos hire Cardinals’ ex-defensive coordinator Vance Joseph

FILE - Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph is shown during the second half of...
FILE - Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph is shown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)(Ron Schwane | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:52 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the hiring tells The Associated Press that Sean Payton is bringing back ex-Broncos head coach Vance Joseph to Denver to serve as his defensive coordinator. He spent the past four seasons as the Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the hiring hadn’t been announced by the team.

Joseph coached the Broncos from 2017-18, compiling an 11-21 record before being replaced by Vic Fangio. Two other former NFL head coaches — Rex Ryan and Matt Patricia — also interviewed for the job in recent days. Joseph also interviewed for Philadelphia’s defensive coordinator vacancy this week after Jonathan Gannon left to serve as the Cardinals head coach following the Super Bowl.

Payton was hired last month after spending a year in the Fox broadcast studio following his departure from the New Orleans Saints. He replaced Nathaniel Hackett, only the fifth head coach in NFL history not to make it through his first season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

