Authorities investigating shooting in South Tucson
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 3:11 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - South Tucson Police arrested a suspect after a shooting.
Police responded to a report of a shooting victim Wednesday afternoon at 305 E. Benson Highway.
They say the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
South Tucson Police says Tucson Police officers stopped a suspect vehicle nearby.
The driver of the suspect vehicle was identified by a witness as the shooter.
Police arrested 38-year-old Leonel Jurado.
