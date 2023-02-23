Authorities investigating shooting in South Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - South Tucson Police arrested a suspect after a shooting.

Police responded to a report of a shooting victim Wednesday afternoon at 305 E. Benson Highway.

They say the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

South Tucson Police says Tucson Police officers stopped a suspect vehicle nearby.

The driver of the suspect vehicle was identified by a witness as the shooter.

Police arrested 38-year-old Leonel Jurado.

