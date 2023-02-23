Authorities make arrest in 2021 fatal shooting in rural Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in rural Pima County nearly two years ago.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said 71-year-old Raymond Edward Lucas called authorities about a break-in on Oct. 23, 2021.

Lucas claimed multiple people were trying to break into his home, which is in the 12000 block of West High Ridge Drive. The are is near South Sandario Road and West Castle Drive.

Lucas told the 911 operators he was grabbing his gun and then the operators heard gunfire.

When deputies arrived, they found 29-year-old Rachel Crowe shot outside the home. She later died at a local hospital.

At the time of the shooting, no charges we filed.

The PCSD said detectives continued the investigation and found enough evidence to charge Lucas with second-degree murder and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On Feb. 23, detectives from the PCSD’s Homicide Unit Lucas took Lucas into custody at the Los Angeles International Airport after he returned to the country.

