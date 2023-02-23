Chase Bank finally returns money to Mesa couple after freezing accounts

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - We have an update on a Mesa couple who says their bank hijacked their money and refused to return it to them.

To complicate matters, bank officials refused to explain why they did it. Finally, the money has been returned. “Chase’s attorneys called ours and said ‘Chase wants to give you your money back,’” Barb White said. Barb and her husband Steve White had been waiting four months to hear those words.

In a previous On Your Side report, the Whites explained how they tried to log into their Chase bank accounts and discovered the bank had frozen and then closed all three of their Chase accounts with no warning. The couple said Chase hijacked nearly $50,000 of their own money. To make matters worse, Chase refused to give the couple an explanation.

“It would have been really appropriate and nice of them to say ‘Hey, you guys, this is what we see. Can you explain? Can you give us a heads-up? Can we work this out?’” Barb said. “Nothing. It’s just, ‘We’re going to take your money.’”

When On Your Side initially got involved, Chase refused to discuss the issue with us as well, leaving the Whites only one option. They had to file a lawsuit against Chase to get their $50,000 back. As the court date was approaching, Chase finally gave in and returned the couple’s full amount. The Whites credit On Your Side for helping them to expose their issue and have moved all of their money to another bank.

“We sure do appreciate all you’ve done and the time you’ve taken for us to get that story out,” Barb said. “It still leaves a real bad taste in your mouth, just not having any explanation as to why,” Steve said. The Chase Bank spokesperson had no comment to share with On Your Side or any explanation as to why it took four months and a lawsuit for the Whites to get their money.

