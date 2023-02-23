DAY 6: Mothers testify they had no idea accused murderer Christopher Clements had photos of their young daughters

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The second murder trial for convicted child killer Christopher Clements continued Wednesday, Feb. 22, with more expert witnesses taking the stand.

BACKGROUND

Clements is facing charges of kidnapping and murder for the 2012 disappearance and death of Isabel Celis in Tucson.

Isabel went missing from her bedroom more than a decade ago and the case quickly gained national attention as the southern Arizona community searched for her.

Despite several leads, the case went cold until 2017. That is when Clements’ fiance called the FBI and told them Clements knew where Isabel was buried.

A month later, Clements led agents to Isabel’s body in a desert area near West Avra Valley and North Trico roads in rural Pima County.

Clements, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges, said he had nothing to do with Isabel’s death. He claims he only knew the location, not who did it.

A year later, Clements was indicted in connection with the deaths of Isabel and Maribel Gonzalez. Maribel’s body was found in the same general area as Isabel’s.

Last year, Clements was found guilty of kidnapping and murdering Maribel Gonzalez and sentenced to life in prison. Maribel was 13 years old when she went missing while walking to a friend’s home on June 3, 2014. Days later, her body was found in a desert area near Trico and Avra Valley roads.

Clements is already serving 35 years for a Maricopa County burglary case.

TRIAL DAY 6: MORE WITNESSES

At the start of the day, a juror was excused but the judge did not say why. That leaves 12 jurors and two alternates.

The state opened the day by calling Adriana Nunez, who was living around Palo Verde and Drexel in 2013.

The state showed Nunez photos of her 5-year-old daughter, that were allegedly found on Clements’ electronic devices.

Nunez said she did not take the photos and had no idea why Clements would have them

Nunez told Clements’ attorney Eric Kessler she had no connection to the Celis family.

Marina Baez was then questioned about photos of her young daughter that were allegedly found on Clements’ devices.

Baez said her daughter was around 5 or 6 years old when the photos were taken and that they were taken at her sister’s apartment.

Baez said she does not know Clements and had no relation to the Celis family.

The state then called FBI Special Agent Patrick Cullen, a digital forensic examiner, to the stand.

He said he looked at Clements’ electronic devices and found several internet searches about Isabel. He also said he found several images of scantily clad girls on one of Clements’ phones.

Of the 200 photos, 127 were of underage girls.

The state later called Tucson Police Department Det. Ana Egurrola to the stand.

Egurrola questioned Clements after Isabel went missing.

Clements said he couldn’t really tell police what happened the day Isabel disappeared.

He claimed he went to eat with friends that night and then went bowling near Ina Road and Interstate 10.

He claimed on his way home, a friend named Corina Rivera called him for a ride.

He said he drove to get Rivera from her apartment complex near Interstate 19 and West Ajo Way.

Clements claimed he got to Rivera’s place around 2 or 3 a.m. and finally got home around 5 a.m.

