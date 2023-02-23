DAY 7: Defense calls first witness in Christopher Clements’ murder trial

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The second murder trial for convicted child killer Christopher Clements continued Thursday, Feb. 23, with more witnesses taking the stand, including the first for the defense.

BACKGROUND

Clements is facing charges of kidnapping and murder for the 2012 disappearance and death of Isabel Celis in Tucson.

Isabel went missing from her bedroom more than a decade ago and the case quickly gained national attention as the southern Arizona community searched for her.

Despite several leads, the case went cold until 2017. That is when Clements’ fiance called the FBI and told them Clements knew where Isabel was buried.

A month later, Clements led agents to Isabel’s body in a desert area near West Avra Valley and North Trico roads in rural Pima County.

Clements, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges, said he had nothing to do with Isabel’s death. He claims he only knew the location, not who did it.

A year later, Clements was indicted in connection with the deaths of Isabel and Maribel Gonzalez. Maribel’s body was found in the same general area as Isabel’s.

Last year, Clements was found guilty of kidnapping and murdering Maribel Gonzalez and sentenced to life in prison. Maribel was 13 years old when she went missing while walking to a friend’s home on June 3, 2014. Days later, her body was found in a desert area near Trico and Avra Valley roads.

Clements is already serving 35 years for a Maricopa County burglary case.

TRIAL DAY 7: MORE WITNESSES

Clements’ attorney Eric Kessler opened the day by calling Jill Sena to the stand. Sena is a psychotherapist and was a neighbor of the Celis family.

Sena said her daughter was friends with Isabel.

She said she still remembers the day Isabel went missing -- April 21, 2012 -- well.

She said she saw Isabel’s father Sergio riding a bike that day. Sena said she doesn’t remember if Sergio ever asked if Isabel was playing with her daughter.

The state then called FBI agent Tony Taylor to the stand.

Taylor helped the Tucson Police Department in the search for Isabel.

He said Clements’ girlfriend at the time Melissa Stark called the FBI in 2017 and said Clements had information about the location of Isabel’s remains.

Clements was in jail in Maricopa County at the time on a burglary charge.

Taylor went to talk with Clements and said he seemed to be expecting the agents.

On March 2, 2017, an agreement was made with Clements. The state said it would dismiss unrelated charges and release a vehicle if Clements told them where Isabel’s remains were.

Taylor said Clements then gave the agents a note with Avra Valley and Trico Road written on it. That is the area where Isabel’s remains were found.

Clements later went with agents to the area and showed them where Isabel was buried.

The state then called TPD Det. Jeff Lockwood.

Lockwood said investigators looked into Clements’ and Stark’s financial records.

They found he spent $110 at a car wash on April 21, 2012. Before that, the average amount he would spend on a car wash was only $20.

On May 18, 2012, Clements bought a plane ticket and flew to Hawaii the next day.

