Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Rodeo Parade
Business Directory
Hero Fund USA
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Firefighter’s son suffers 3rd-degree burns after chemicals explode

Damon Moore Jr., 10, was playing with unknown chemicals when they exploded in his face, his...
Damon Moore Jr., 10, was playing with unknown chemicals when they exploded in his face, his father says. He suffered serious burns to his face, arms, legs and torso.(Lt. Damon Moore)
By WLBT Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 3:29 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi firefighter says his 10-year-old son was hospitalized with third-degree burns after the explosion of some unknown chemicals he was playing with.

Lt. Damon Moore, a 16-year veteran of the Jackson Fire Department, says the incident happened last Friday while his son, 10-year-old Damon Moore Jr., was playing with unknown chemicals in his grandmother’s bathroom.

Moore says it was while Damon was playing with the chemicals that they exploded in his face, leaving him with serious burns. He also received burns to his arms, legs and torso, WLBT reports.

“He had no idea what he was doing,” Moore said.

As of Monday, Damon was being treated at New Orleans Children’s Hospital Burn Center, where he was unconscious and under pain management.

Damon is a 5th grader at Reimagine Preparatory Charter School and part of the A.B. Scholarship Program, according to his mother, Jessica Goodwin.

Moore set up a GoFundMe page to help pay the bills since he will be unable to work for months as he cares for his son.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One horse went down during the pileup, and several handlers came running to the rescue.
Budweiser Clydesdales get tangled up, fall during showing at rodeo
A warning from the IRS you need to know about this filing season
IRS issues warning as taxpayers choose help with returns
Traffic cones
Interstate 19 reopens after wind knocks down power lines
Chief Special Warfare Operator Michael T. Ernst died in a free fall training accident in Marana...
Navy sailor killed in training accident in Marana
Kevin James Wallace, 34, died in an officer-involved shooting in Tucson on Dec. 7, 2022.
NEW INFORMATION: Police identify suspect in deadly officer-involved shooting in Tucson

Latest News

Police investigate at the scene of a shooting in the Killyclogher Road area of Omagh, where a...
IRA dissidents suspected of shooting Northern Ireland detective
Josue Nolasco, 13, died at the hospital three days after his mother says he choked on a...
Boy, 13, dies days after choking on meatball at school, his mother says
Celaya was booked on four counts of exploitation of a minor.
Man admits to having child porn during job interview for El Mirage police, docs say
A South Korean official says North Korea is "a clear and present danger" amid frequent missile...
South Korea says it will not accept a nuclear North Korea