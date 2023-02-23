FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quieter weather... for now!

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The strong system that moved through yesterday has left a pool of cool air and some clouds for your Thursday. A warming trend develops Friday and Saturday before the next storm brings breezy winds and rain back to southern Arizona Sunday. The active pattern continues through the beginning of March as another system moves through next week.

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the lower 70s. Breezy.

SUNDAY: 60% rain chance. Temps in the 50s. Windy.

MONDAY: Skies clearing with highs in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: 20% rain chance. Temps in the lower 60s.

