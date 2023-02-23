Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Warming up Friday and Saturday!

Tucson 5 Day Forecast
Tucson 5 Day Forecast
By Mallory Schnell
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 3:40 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Clouds have cleared and cool air has settled in behind Wednesday’s strong winter storm. Winds will become light and variable after sunset, allowing temperatures to drop near freezing overnight. A short-lived warming trend will cause temperatures to rise into the 60s Friday and 70s Saturday ahead of our next winter storm Sunday. This active pattern continues into March with another system arriving Wednesday into Thursday of next week.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the lower 70s. Windy.

SUNDAY: 50% morning rain chance, 20% afternoon rain chance. Highs in the lower 50s.

MONDAY: Skies clearing with highs in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: 40% rain chance late. Highs in the lower 60s.

THURSDAY: 40% rain chance. Highs in the mid 50s.

