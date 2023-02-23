Advertise
Forbes names U of A one of ‘America’s Best Large Employers’

Source: (PxHere)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 2:45 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The University of Arizona appears to be one of the best places to work.

The 2023 edition of Forbes’ annual list of America’s Best Large Employers ranked the U of A No. 257 of 500.

The University of Arizona made the list for the second time.

“We are thrilled to see the University of Arizona recognized as one of America’s best employers,” U of A President Robert C. Robbins said.

U of A has nearly 16,000 employees, with 55.7% identifying as female and 24.7% identifying as Hispanic or Latinx.

“We are committed to providing an environment where people can do their best work while also having access to resources that support their well-being in both their professional and personal lives,” Robbins said.

Forbes and German market research firm Statista selected this year’s employers through an independent survey of about 45,000 American people working for companies with more than 1,000 employees in the U.S.

“I am grateful to the many colleagues, partners and members of our Wildcat community who work each day to make the university one of the best employers in the nation,” said Helena Rodrigues, vice president and chief human resources officer.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

