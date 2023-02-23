Gov. Hobbs’ nomination for DCS director is out

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Gov. Katie Hobbs has another nomination to fill for a state agency director position after suffering another setback. Senate Republicans released a statement on Wednesday night saying Hobbs is asking for the resignation letter from Matthew Stewart. He was tapped to lead the Department of Child Safety. He would have been the first Black director of the agency. Back in December, when Hobbs announced the nomination, she highlighted how Stewart “consulted extensively both locally and nationally to guide important changes in child welfare.”

But in Wednesday’s statement, Senate Republicans said some troubling history came to light about Stewart. They said he was reprimanded for “insubordination and unauthorized absence” when he was a DCS training operations supervisor in 2020. He resigned from that position before he could be suspended. The GOP also said he made “questionable” moves on consulting contracts and fired non-appointed openly gay employees of DCS, which sparked the forced resignation from the DCS director position.

Hobbs’ office confirmed the news on Thursday, releasing a statement in part that said this was “a decision that was made for the best interests of all parties involved.”

‘The Department of Child Safety has a critical mission protecting Arizona’s most vulnerable population, our children. As a social worker, I take the leadership of this agency very seriously, and while I thank Matthew Stewart for his work with the agency over the last month and a half, he will not be moving forward in the cabinet appointment process. Cabinet members serve at the pleasure of the Governor, and this is a decision that was made for the best interests of all parties involved. Michael Wisehart will serve as the Interim Director of The Department of Child Safety until a new nominee is appointed. ”

The move comes a week after the state Senate rejected Dr. Theresa Cullen, Hobbs’ nomination for director of the Department of Health Services.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.