Gov. Hobbs’ nomination for DCS director is out

Hobbs nominated Stewart in December.
Hobbs nominated Stewart in December.(azgovernor.gov)
By David Baker
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:57 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Gov. Katie Hobbs has another nomination to fill for a state agency director position after suffering another setback. Senate Republicans released a statement on Wednesday night saying Hobbs is asking for the resignation letter from Matthew Stewart. He was tapped to lead the Department of Child Safety. He would have been the first Black director of the agency. Back in December, when Hobbs announced the nomination, she highlighted how Stewart “consulted extensively both locally and nationally to guide important changes in child welfare.”

But in Wednesday’s statement, Senate Republicans said some troubling history came to light about Stewart. They said he was reprimanded for “insubordination and unauthorized absence” when he was a DCS training operations supervisor in 2020. He resigned from that position before he could be suspended. The GOP also said he made “questionable” moves on consulting contracts and fired non-appointed openly gay employees of DCS, which sparked the forced resignation from the DCS director position.

Hobbs’ office confirmed the news on Thursday, releasing a statement in part that said this was “a decision that was made for the best interests of all parties involved.”

The move comes a week after the state Senate rejected Dr. Theresa Cullen, Hobbs’ nomination for director of the Department of Health Services.

