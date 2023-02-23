Advertise
Man reportedly shot friend in head during fight over MMA and boxing

Cameron Drake, 24, is facing a second-degree murder charge in the shooting death of his friend.
Cameron Drake, 24, is facing a second-degree murder charge in the shooting death of his friend.(Arizona's Family/Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 3:24 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in jail after allegedly shooting and killing his friend during an argument over mixed martial arts and boxing. Cameron Drake, 24, is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of Dylan Forbes, 24.

Police say Drake and Forbes were arguing in a car near 60th Street and Acoma Drive before the shooting happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday. After Forbes was shot, a man who was riding in the backseat jumped out and called 911. Drake also called 911, reportedly saying he shot someone in self-defense. Officers arrived to find Forbes dead in the front passenger seat of a car.

According to court documents, Drake told investigators that he and Forbes were arguing and that he told Forbes to get out of his car. He said Forbes refused and instead pointed a gun at him. Per those documents, Drake said he shot when Forbes turned his head.

The other passenger had a different story, saying he was trying to de-escalate an argument about MMA and boxing when, “for no reason,” Drake pulled out a handgun and shot Forbes. Police did find a gun on Forbes’ lap but believe it had been placed there after the shooting.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

