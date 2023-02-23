Advertise
No officers hurt, suspect down after second officer-involved shooting in Phoenix

The second shooting happened on 29th Avenue, just south of Van Buren Street, just before 5 p.m.
By David Baker
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:36 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- For the second time within hours on Wednesday, officers say they were forced to open fire on a suspect. The latest one happened on 29th Avenue, just south of Van Buren Street, just before 5 p.m. Police said no officers were hurt and the suspect is down. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

Earlier in the afternoon, a suspect was down in a shooting involving officers across the street from Washington High School, which is in the area of 23rd and Glendale avenues. These are the eighth and ninth officer-involved shootings in the Valley so far this year and the 11th and 12th in the state.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

