Road to Mount Lemmon closed to public, power could be out for days

A winter storm felled trees and knocked out power on Mount Lemmon.
A winter storm felled trees and knocked out power on Mount Lemmon.(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 3:20 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - As of 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, the road to Mount Lemmon is closed to the public.

The only people allowed on Catalina Highway are employees and residents. That is unlikely to change for days thanks to storm damage and a power outage on the mountain.

According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, power is out on Mount Lemmon and it won’t be back on “for a couple of days but may take longer.”

(Pima County Sheriff's Department)

The PCSD said crews have removed several downed trees from Catalina Highway after a winter storm hit the area.

Ski Valley, which was closed Thursday, has said it will remain closed Friday so it can remove debris from the runs.

You can check the status of Catalina Highway by calling the PCSD’s road closure hotline at 520-547-7510.

