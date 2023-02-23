Suspect dead after shooting involving police near Phoenix high school

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a man is dead after he was shot by police Wednesday afternoon in Phoenix. The shooting happened near 23rd and Glendale avenues, just across the street from Washington High School.

According to Sgt. Robert Scherer, around 2 p.m., detectives were in the neighborhood following up on information about a man connected to an aggravated assault earlier this month. Scherer says detectives found a man who matched the suspect’s description at a nearby home. However, the man then ran away from the house. Officers tracked him down and tried to approach him when he pulled out a gun, Scherer said. He then shot once at police, and an officer returned fire. He died at the scene.

The man hasn’t been identified. No officers were hurt.

This is the eighth officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County and the 11th in the state in 2023.

