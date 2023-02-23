Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Rodeo Parade
Business Directory
Hero Fund USA
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Suspect dead after shooting involving police near Phoenix high school

The shooting happened near 23rd and Glendale avenues, just across the street from Washington High School.
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:27 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a man is dead after he was shot by police Wednesday afternoon in Phoenix. The shooting happened near 23rd and Glendale avenues, just across the street from Washington High School.

According to Sgt. Robert Scherer, around 2 p.m., detectives were in the neighborhood following up on information about a man connected to an aggravated assault earlier this month. Scherer says detectives found a man who matched the suspect’s description at a nearby home. However, the man then ran away from the house. Officers tracked him down and tried to approach him when he pulled out a gun, Scherer said. He then shot once at police, and an officer returned fire. He died at the scene.

The man hasn’t been identified. No officers were hurt.

This is the eighth officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County and the 11th in the state in 2023.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Movie theater demolished to make room for new casino in Tucson
Chief Special Warfare Operator Michael T. Ernst died in a free fall training accident in Marana...
Navy sailor killed in training accident in Marana
Four people died in a two-vehicle crash near Elgin on Sunday, Feb. 19.
Tucson woman among victims in deadly crash near Elgin
Jamal Prentiss, 29, is facing multiple charges following a shooting in Sahuarita.
Tucson man arrested after shots fired
Signs to go up around Pima County to discourage panhandling
Signs to go up around Pima County to discourage panhandling

Latest News

Christopher Clements
DAY 6: Mothers testify they had no idea accused murderer Christopher Clements had photos of their young daughters
The second murder trial for convicted child killer Christopher Clements continued Wednesday,...
DAY 6: Mothers testify they had no idea accused murderer Christopher Clements had photos of their young daughters
The couple said Chase hijacked nearly $50,000 of their own money.
Chase Bank finally returns money to Mesa couple after freezing accounts
Attorney General Kris Mayes visited Good Morning, Arizona to talk about her expectations for...
Arizona AG Mayes accuses Brnovich of not sharing report that shows no fraud in 2020 election