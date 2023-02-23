Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Rodeo Parade
Business Directory
Hero Fund USA
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Tempe-based Carvana reports a loss of $806 million in Q4 Earnings release

Some Carvana workers said they felt blindsided by the layoff announcement on Tuesday.
Some Carvana workers said they felt blindsided by the layoff announcement on Tuesday.(Arizona's Family)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 3:07 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Carvana Co. (CVNA) on Thursday reported a loss of $806 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of $7.61.

Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and restructuring costs, came to 97 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $2.30 per share.

The company posted revenue of $2.84 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.02 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CVNA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CVNA

Most Read

A warning from the IRS you need to know about this filing season
IRS issues warning as taxpayers choose help with returns
One horse went down during the pileup, and several handlers came running to the rescue.
Budweiser Clydesdales get tangled up, fall during showing at rodeo
Chief Special Warfare Operator Michael T. Ernst died in a free fall training accident in Marana...
Navy sailor killed in training accident in Marana
Traffic cones
Interstate 19 reopens after wind knocks down power lines
Kevin James Wallace, 34, died in an officer-involved shooting in Tucson on Dec. 7, 2022.
NEW INFORMATION: Police identify suspect in deadly officer-involved shooting in Tucson

Latest News

FILE - Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake speaks to supporters at a campaign event in...
Kari Lake looks to harness her movement after Arizona loss
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, center, holds his jersey after being introduced during an...
Durant cheered by fans, says Suns have ‘all the pieces’
FILE - Gayle King arrives at HISTORYTalks, Sept. 24, 2022, at DAR Constitution Hall in...
CBS’ Gayle King to get Cronkite journalism excellence award
Kari Lake, former Republican candidate for Arizona governor, speaks during a lunch hosted by...
Kari Lake loses appeal of loss in Arizona governor’s race