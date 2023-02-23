Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Rodeo Parade
Business Directory
Hero Fund USA
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Tempe PD, DEA seize 4.5M fentanyl pills and millions in cash during drug bust

Drugs and cash have a street value of $13 million, official said.
During a recent operation, agents recovered over 4.5 million fentanyl pills, 3,000 lbs. of meth and other drugs and made 150 arrests.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Peter Valencia
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:56 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Tempe Police Department, Drug Enforcement Administration and Arizona Attorney General’s Office announced a major drug seizure in the Valley that spanned a three-year operation.

An estimated 4.5 million pills were seized in addition to 3,000 pounds of meth, and various large amounts of heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl powder. Investigators also seized about 50 firearms.

“This is a significant bust, but there is a lot of this drug coming across the border. It’s killing our kids and destroying and tearing our families apart in Arizona but it’s also impacting the rest of the country,” Mayes said. “So we need every law enforcement agency, every attorney general along the border but also across the country to be laser-focused on stopping this fentanyl.”

While specific details of the operation weren’t revealed, authorities staged the scene with displays of the drugs seized. Approximately 135 kilos of cocaine, 140 pounds of fentanyl powder, 149 firearms, and $ 2 million in cash were taken during the investigation. In total, the drugs and cash have an estimated street value of $13 million.

The news conference comes just hours after the major drug bust was announced at our southern border and along Interstate 10 between Phoenix and Tucson. In total, troopers confiscated an estimated $9.4 million worth of drugs, approximately 1,500 pounds of meth, fentanyl pills, and cocaine, over the course of four days.

In addition, Mayes called the Sinaloa Drug Cartel out by name, saying in part that they are “evil.” Such remarks came as the Biden Administration sanctioned key members of the Sinaloa cartel that provided chemicals for their labs. “In addition to sanctioning the two brothers running the network – Ludim Zamudio Lerma and Luis Alfonso Zamudio Lerma – the US Treasury also designated four other Mexican nationals and Sinaloa Cartel members as well as six Mexico-based companies.” CNN reported Wednesday. Recently, President Joe Biden promised “strong penalties to crack down on fentanyl trafficking” during his State of the Union address.

CNN’s Sam Fossum contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A warning from the IRS you need to know about this filing season
IRS issues warning as taxpayers choose help with returns
One horse went down during the pileup, and several handlers came running to the rescue.
Budweiser Clydesdales get tangled up, fall during showing at rodeo
Chief Special Warfare Operator Michael T. Ernst died in a free fall training accident in Marana...
Navy sailor killed in training accident in Marana
Traffic cones
Interstate 19 reopens after wind knocks down power lines
Kevin James Wallace, 34, died in an officer-involved shooting in Tucson on Dec. 7, 2022.
NEW INFORMATION: Police identify suspect in deadly officer-involved shooting in Tucson

Latest News

FILE - R. Kelly, center, leaves the Daley Center after a hearing in his child support case May...
R. Kelly sentenced for child pornography, child enticement
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Authorities investigating shooting in South Tucson
Dylan Lyons, 24, a TV reporter, died Wednesday in an Orlando-area shooting while on assignment.
Slain Florida TV reporter, 9-year-old girl identified
FILE - Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz...
Harvey Weinstein gets 16 years for rape, sexual assault
Cameron Drake, 24, is facing a second-degree murder charge in the shooting death of his friend.
Man reportedly shot friend in head during fight over MMA and boxing