Tempe PD, DEA seize 4.5M fentanyl pills and millions in cash during drug bust

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Tempe Police Department, Drug Enforcement Administration and Arizona Attorney General’s Office announced a major drug seizure in the Valley that spanned a three-year operation.

An estimated 4.5 million pills were seized in addition to 3,000 pounds of meth, and various large amounts of heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl powder. Investigators also seized about 50 firearms.

“This is a significant bust, but there is a lot of this drug coming across the border. It’s killing our kids and destroying and tearing our families apart in Arizona but it’s also impacting the rest of the country,” Mayes said. “So we need every law enforcement agency, every attorney general along the border but also across the country to be laser-focused on stopping this fentanyl.”

While specific details of the operation weren’t revealed, authorities staged the scene with displays of the drugs seized. Approximately 135 kilos of cocaine, 140 pounds of fentanyl powder, 149 firearms, and $ 2 million in cash were taken during the investigation. In total, the drugs and cash have an estimated street value of $13 million.

The news conference comes just hours after the major drug bust was announced at our southern border and along Interstate 10 between Phoenix and Tucson. In total, troopers confiscated an estimated $9.4 million worth of drugs, approximately 1,500 pounds of meth, fentanyl pills, and cocaine, over the course of four days.

In addition, Mayes called the Sinaloa Drug Cartel out by name, saying in part that they are “evil.” Such remarks came as the Biden Administration sanctioned key members of the Sinaloa cartel that provided chemicals for their labs. “In addition to sanctioning the two brothers running the network – Ludim Zamudio Lerma and Luis Alfonso Zamudio Lerma – the US Treasury also designated four other Mexican nationals and Sinaloa Cartel members as well as six Mexico-based companies.” CNN reported Wednesday. Recently, President Joe Biden promised “strong penalties to crack down on fentanyl trafficking” during his State of the Union address.

CNN’s Sam Fossum contributed to this report.

