Arizona 13-year-old boy among recent victims of teen sextortion

The 13-year-old son was friended by someone on Snapchat. Then they asked to exchange photos.
By Jason Barry
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:26 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Valley mom, who wants to hide her identity, is warning parents of the latest sextortion scam on social media. She said her 13-year-old son was a recent victim. “He was shaking and had tears in his eyes; he was petrified,” said the victim’s mother. “He wholeheartedly believed if he had access to money, he would have paid this person off because he just wanted to make it go away.”

A few weeks ago, the teen got a random Snapchat message from someone named Bella. According to the teen’s mother, Bella seemed friendly and asked to become friends on Instagram. Bella then suggested they exchange pictures of their private parts.

The teen received a picture of a topless girl, then sent a picture of his own. Moments later, Bella threatened to share the images with all his Instagram followers and friends, including his mother, unless he paid $300. “This person said I’m going to send them to all your followers now,” the victim’s mother said. “He said I don’t have any money to pay you and they said you better figure it out.”

Cyber safety expert Katey McPherson says what happened with the Valley teen is not uncommon, with the number of sextortion cases on the rise, according to the FBI.

Two months ago, a teenager in Mississippi committed suicide after being threatened by a sextortion scammer. “This specific scam is targeting teenage boys, specifically between 13-18 years old,” said McPherson. “It seems like they are identifying students that are actively involved in clubs and athletics that they would care about their reputations.”

Eventually, the 7th grader told his mom about the scam, and they canceled his social media accounts, but not all teens feel comfortable speaking up.

McPherson said the key is to have an ongoing dialogue with your kids about handling social media situations. “I had this conversation with my son a month ago, and look what happened,” said the victim’s mother.

McPherson said there are a number of things teenagers need to know to avoid becoming a victim of sextortion.

  • Never friend or respond to someone you don’t know
  • Never take or send pictures of your private parts
  • If someone asks you to switch social media platforms to chat, it’s usually a scam
  • Report any online threats to police
  • Report it to the CyberTipline at www.cybertipline.org

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

DAY 7: Defense calls first witness in Christopher Clements’ murder trial
