Charges recommended in crash that killed Pinal County sheriff’s son, his fiancée and their daughter

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Gilbert Police Department said on Friday charges have been submitted to prosecutors in connection with a crash that left three people dead last December, including the son and granddaughter of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb. Police are recommending that 21-year-old Brian Alexander Torres be charged with three counts of manslaughter. Investigators say he was going between 67 and 71 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone before the crash in December. Detectives said say his blood alcohol content (BAC) was 0.03, which is below the legal limit of .08, and THC was also detected.

Brian Torres allegedly caused a crash that killed Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s son Cooper, Cooper's fiancée Caroline Patten, and their 11-month-old daughter.

On Dec. 16, 2022, Torres was driving west in a Chevrolet Silverado pickup on Elliot Road when he collided with a Toyota Corolla at Cole Drive, just west of Recker Road. Mark Lamb’s son, 22-year-old Cooper Lamb, and his 11-month-old daughter died at the scene. Cooper Lamb’s fiancé, 20-year-old Caroline Patten, was driving and died almost a week later. Patten was trying to turn left at the time of the crash. Torres, who wasn’t injured, was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence at the time.

The case is now in the hands of the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

