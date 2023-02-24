Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Rodeo Parade
Business Directory
Hero Fund USA
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Cochise County authorities looking for assault suspect

Alonzo Silva Yescas, 42, is wanted in connection with an assault near Naco on Thursday, Feb. 23.
Alonzo Silva Yescas, 42, is wanted in connection with an assault near Naco on Thursday, Feb. 23.(Cochise County Sheriff's Office)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:22 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Cochise County authorities are asking for help to find an assault suspect.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened near Naco on Thursday, Feb. 23.

The CCSO said they are looking for 42-year-old Alonzo Silva Yescas, whose last known address was in Bisbee.

Yescas is 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds with multiple tattoos on his right arm. Residents are advised to not approach Yescas if they see him.

Anyone with information is asked to call 520-432-9500 or 520-803-3550.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A warning from the IRS you need to know about this filing season
IRS issues warning as taxpayers choose help with returns
One horse went down during the pileup, and several handlers came running to the rescue.
Budweiser Clydesdales get tangled up, fall during showing at rodeo
WATCH: 2023 Tucson Rodeo Parade
Kevin James Wallace, 34, died in an officer-involved shooting in Tucson on Dec. 7, 2022.
NEW INFORMATION: Police identify suspect in deadly officer-involved shooting in Tucson
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Authorities investigating shooting in South Tucson

Latest News

Over 75 sailors from the USS Tucson, Gabrielle Giffords, and John S. McCain participated in...
Sailors give back to the Tucson community during Navy Week
Person using a phone while driving.
Tucson Police and local organization work to end distracted driving, combating an increase in crashes on Tucson roads
Over the past year, 724 various timing devices across Southern Arizona were tested. 45% of...
Not getting what you pay for? How to file a complaint
Brittney Griner worked out with members of the NBA’s Phoenix Suns since the women’s pro...
Brittney Griner back on the court ahead of her return to the WNBA