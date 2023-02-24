Advertise
Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona drop-off locations for citrus donations

The food will be distributed to families throughout southern Arizona.
The food will be distributed to families throughout southern Arizona.
By 13 News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:18 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona will offer two drop-off locations Saturday, Feb. 25. to collect extra grapefruits, lemons, and other citrus varieties.

The first citrus collection in January brought in about 4,000 pounds. The food will be distributed to families throughout southern Arizona.

The locations are from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at:

• Fry’s, 10661 N. Oracle

• Fry’s, 4036 N. 1st Avenue

A final citrus collection will be held on March 25th. More information can be found at https://www.communityfoodbank.org/how-we-help/food-drop-off-locations/.

