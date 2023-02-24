Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Rodeo Parade
Business Directory
Hero Fund USA
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Copper theft leaves units at Las Vegas apartment complex without power for 2nd time

By Kim Passoth
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 2:34 AM MST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Apartment residents left in the dark after a thief stole copper. It is not the first time it has happened at the Ridge on Charleston Apartments in Downtown Las Vegas.

“People got kids over here, people got stuff to do. I’m on camera looking a mess. I didn’t get to do my hair, my makeup, nothing because it has been dark in the house,” Taleh Fire told FOX5 outside her apartment Thursday evening.

When Taleh came home Wednesday, the power was out. Taleh spent the entire day away from home because there is no power and also had to throw away all the food in the fridge.

“I should not be wasting gas; I should not have to be going to my best friend’s houses,” Taleh contended. FOX5′s Kim Passoth went into Taleh’s apartment around 9:30 PM Thursday to verify power was still out and spoke with other residents who also were impacted by the outage.

Back in June, copper theft impacted 20 buildings on the property. Hundreds of people were left without power for several days.

FOX5 reached out to apartment management back then for answers until power was restored. Taleh told FOX5 this time around, they gave no solution.

“And y’all charging over $1,000 for a studio... Y’all need to take money off my rent next month,” Taleh asserted.

Though power has been restored to at least some units according to Bridge Property Management, Taleh wants something done to ensure it won’t happen again.

“Build something in the ground, build something over it, wherever it is that they are just reaching into and stealing copper out of, y’all need to do something about it,” Taleh argued.

Bridge Property Management also tells FOX5 they are working with LVMPD to address the issue.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A warning from the IRS you need to know about this filing season
IRS issues warning as taxpayers choose help with returns
One horse went down during the pileup, and several handlers came running to the rescue.
Budweiser Clydesdales get tangled up, fall during showing at rodeo
WATCH: 2023 Tucson Rodeo Parade
Kevin James Wallace, 34, died in an officer-involved shooting in Tucson on Dec. 7, 2022.
NEW INFORMATION: Police identify suspect in deadly officer-involved shooting in Tucson
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Authorities investigating shooting in South Tucson

Latest News

Christopher Clements
DAY 8: Clements didn’t become prime suspect until he led FBI to Isabel Celis’ remains
This year’s grand prize is a 2023 Ford Bronco Raptor, considered one of the most in-demand...
Jim Click launches 14th annual Millions for Tucson Raffle to raise funds for local charities
.
Tesla catches fire for second time while being towed after crashing into Scottsdale building
A winter storm felled trees and knocked out power on Mount Lemmon.
Road to Mount Lemmon closed to public, power could be out for days
Trico said several power poles were destroyed when a winter storm hit Mount Lemmon earlier in...
PHOTOS: Damage on Mount Lemmon