Copper theft leaves units at Las Vegas apartment complex without power for 2nd time

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Apartment residents left in the dark after a thief stole copper. It is not the first time it has happened at the Ridge on Charleston Apartments in Downtown Las Vegas.

“People got kids over here, people got stuff to do. I’m on camera looking a mess. I didn’t get to do my hair, my makeup, nothing because it has been dark in the house,” Taleh Fire told FOX5 outside her apartment Thursday evening.

When Taleh came home Wednesday, the power was out. Taleh spent the entire day away from home because there is no power and also had to throw away all the food in the fridge.

“I should not be wasting gas; I should not have to be going to my best friend’s houses,” Taleh contended. FOX5′s Kim Passoth went into Taleh’s apartment around 9:30 PM Thursday to verify power was still out and spoke with other residents who also were impacted by the outage.

Back in June, copper theft impacted 20 buildings on the property. Hundreds of people were left without power for several days.

FOX5 reached out to apartment management back then for answers until power was restored. Taleh told FOX5 this time around, they gave no solution.

“And y’all charging over $1,000 for a studio... Y’all need to take money off my rent next month,” Taleh asserted.

Though power has been restored to at least some units according to Bridge Property Management, Taleh wants something done to ensure it won’t happen again.

“Build something in the ground, build something over it, wherever it is that they are just reaching into and stealing copper out of, y’all need to do something about it,” Taleh argued.

Bridge Property Management also tells FOX5 they are working with LVMPD to address the issue.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.