DAY 8: Clements didn’t become suspect until he led FBI to Isabel Celis’ remains
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The second murder trial for convicted child killer Christopher Clements continued Friday, Feb. 24, with more expert witnesses.
For details about Friday’s testimony, scroll down to the section labeled “DAY 8: MORE WITNESSES.”
BACKGROUND
Clements is facing charges of kidnapping and murder for the 2012 disappearance and death of Isabel Celis in Tucson.
Isabel went missing from her bedroom more than a decade ago and the case quickly gained national attention as the southern Arizona community searched for her.
Despite several leads, the case went cold until 2017. That is when Clements’ fiance called the FBI and told them Clements knew where Isabel was buried.
A month later, Clements led agents to Isabel’s body in a desert area near West Avra Valley and North Trico roads in rural Pima County.
Clements, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges, said he had nothing to do with Isabel’s death. He claims he only knew the location, not who did it.
A year later, Clements was indicted in connection with the deaths of Isabel and Maribel Gonzalez. Maribel’s body was found in the same general area as Isabel’s.
Last year, Clements was found guilty of kidnapping and murdering Maribel Gonzalez and sentenced to life in prison. Maribel was 13 years old when she went missing while walking to a friend’s home on June 3, 2014. Days later, her body was found in a desert area near Trico and Avra Valley roads.
Clements is already serving 35 years for a Maricopa County burglary case.
DAY 8: MORE WITNESSES
The day started on a lighter note with the judge announcing the jury gave him and the bailiff thank-you cards.
The judge showed both the state and the defense the cards to make sure there were no issues. Neither side took exception to the thoughtful notes from the jury.
Tucson Police Department Det. Josh Cheek returned to the stand and was cross-examined. To read about his testimony on Thursday, click HERE.
Eric Kessler, Clements’ attorney, asked Cheek if his client was the prime subject of the investigation when Isabel went missing.
Cheek said no and that Clements didn’t because a suspect until 2017, when he told the FBI he knew where her remains were located.
Kessler asked Cheek if Clements was ever captured on surveillance video from the Celis home. Cheek said no.
Kessler asked a few questions about Clements’ former girlfriend, Melissa Stark. Stark has testified against Clements in both cases.
Kessler said Stark claimed she had no knowledge of a secret folder app on Clements’ iPad. In that app, investigators found photos of young girls taken across the Tucson area.
To open that app and look at the photos, a person has to input a password. If the person gets the password wrong, the app will take a photo of person with the iPad’s camera.
Investigators said they found at least one photo of Stark, which could mean she tried to access the folder and was unsuccessful. But investigators said they also found several photos of Clements after someone typed in the wrong password.
DISAPPEARED IN THE DESERT
KOLD has been covering the case for years. In 2021, we released an award-winning podcast called Disappeared in the Desert.
Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.