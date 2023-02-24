Family mourns loved one killed by Phoenix police, officers say he waved a gun

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An officer-involved shooting left 47-year-old Jason Resendez dead in a Phoenix neighborhood. The worst part, his family witnessed the entire encounter and saw their loved one go down. They say police should not have used deadly force.

“There was nothing he wouldn’t do for me or my kids when their dad wasn’t around,” said Resendez’s sister-in-law.

The Resendez family mourning the loss of their brother and uncle, Jason Resendez. “He was a good guy, he’d do everything for you. He was a handyman. A man of all trades. Honor, respect; he’s a veteran, too. He served,” said Mark Resendez, the suspect’s brother.

Resendez was killed Wednesday — shot by Phoenix police. He was wanted by the Arizona Department of Public Safety after not returning a rented U-haul. Police say when they tried to stop Resendez, he ran away and waved a gun at officers. That’s when they shot him. But his family says they never saw Resendez with a weapon.

“I just saw a person trying to get away, running to the side like that,” said Mark. He continues saying that he heard chaos in his front yard and ran outside. “At first, I was just a witness to somebody, just a random person. But when I found out it was my brother, it was just different,” he said. “He leaves a lot of kids and a lot of people behind that really love him that are going to miss him. You know what I’m saying? My kids are really going to miss him. They’re really going to miss him.”

The Resendez family told Arizona’s Family they want Phoenix police to use non-lethal means first. “It’s not always the same. I understand they fear for their lives too, I understand, but it’s not always the same. There’s ways to conduct things, and this is what they signed up for and what their training is for and they are not using their training. They are not doing it right,” said Jason’s sister-in-law.

Phoenix police are still looking into this shooting, telling Arizona’s Family that they recovered a gun from the suspect and say the gun is clearly visible in body-camera footage. They will release body camera footage in two weeks, per department guidelines.

The Phoenix Police Department recently completed its public comment period on the new use of force draft policy. Now, the department is in the process of reviewing and will release addendums for feedback in the coming months. Once a new draft policy is adopted, police will begin new training.

