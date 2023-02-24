Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Rodeo Parade
Business Directory
Hero Fund USA
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Gov. Hobbs appoints new Death Penalty Independent Review Commissioner

Judge David Duncan was appointed as Death Penalty Independent Review Commissioner.
Judge David Duncan was appointed as Death Penalty Independent Review Commissioner.(Arizona's Family)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 3:37 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs has named retired Judge David Duncan as a Death Penalty Independent Review Commissioner.

Duncan will oversee a final report to the Governor and Attorney General that includes recommendations on improving the transparency, accountability, and safety of the execution process in Arizona.

“Arizona has a history of mismanaged executions that have resulted in serious concerns about ADCRR’s execution protocols and lack of transparency,” Hobbs said.

Judge Duncan served as a federal magistrate judge in the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona for 17 years before his retirement. He presided over cases arising out of Arizona’s corrections system, including a class action case challenging the constitutionality of the health care provided in Arizona’s prison.

“A comprehensive and independent review must be conducted to ensure these problems are not repeated in future executions. I’m more than confident that Judge Duncan has the expertise and ability to take on this crucial role,” Hobbs said.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A warning from the IRS you need to know about this filing season
IRS issues warning as taxpayers choose help with returns
One horse went down during the pileup, and several handlers came running to the rescue.
Budweiser Clydesdales get tangled up, fall during showing at rodeo
WATCH: 2023 Tucson Rodeo Parade
Kevin James Wallace, 34, died in an officer-involved shooting in Tucson on Dec. 7, 2022.
NEW INFORMATION: Police identify suspect in deadly officer-involved shooting in Tucson
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Authorities investigating shooting in South Tucson

Latest News

Christopher Clements
DAY 8: Clements didn’t become prime suspect until he led FBI to Isabel Celis’ remains
This year’s grand prize is a 2023 Ford Bronco Raptor, considered one of the most in-demand...
Jim Click launches 14th annual Millions for Tucson Raffle to raise funds for local charities
.
Tesla catches fire for second time while being towed after crashing into Scottsdale building
A winter storm felled trees and knocked out power on Mount Lemmon.
Road to Mount Lemmon closed to public, power could be out for days