Gov. Hobbs appoints new Death Penalty Independent Review Commissioner

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs has named retired Judge David Duncan as a Death Penalty Independent Review Commissioner.

Duncan will oversee a final report to the Governor and Attorney General that includes recommendations on improving the transparency, accountability, and safety of the execution process in Arizona.

“Arizona has a history of mismanaged executions that have resulted in serious concerns about ADCRR’s execution protocols and lack of transparency,” Hobbs said.

Judge Duncan served as a federal magistrate judge in the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona for 17 years before his retirement. He presided over cases arising out of Arizona’s corrections system, including a class action case challenging the constitutionality of the health care provided in Arizona’s prison.

“A comprehensive and independent review must be conducted to ensure these problems are not repeated in future executions. I’m more than confident that Judge Duncan has the expertise and ability to take on this crucial role,” Hobbs said.

