Jim Click launches 14th annual Millions for Tucson Raffle to raise funds for local charities

Non-profits can apply to be apart the annual fundraising event
By 13 News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 2:15 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Legendary Tucson car salesman Jim Click on Thursday launched the latest “Millions for Tucson Raffle” to give local charities another opportunity to raise money.

“Last year, participating charities raised a record amount,” Click said. “It was more than $1.5 million, and this year we want to raise even more because every dollar raised stays right here in our community.”

This year’s grand prize is a 2023 Ford Bronco Raptor, considered one of the most in-demand vehicles in the country. The popularity of the SUV is expected to generate interest and ticket sales across the country.

“We encourage ticket buyers to check out the many features and options on this amazing vehicle and then buy tickets from their favorite local charity. We are so grateful to our charities, who do so much for our community, and who give back in so many ways,” said Click.

Jim Click donates 2023 Ford Bronco Raptor to raise funds for local charities
Jim Click donates 2023 Ford Bronco Raptor to raise funds for local charities(Jim Click)

The second prize is two-first class, roundtrip airline tickets to any destination in the world (some restrictions apply), and the third prize is $5,000 in cash.

Click will issue 100,000 raffle tickets to eligible non-profit organizations to sell. The charities get to keep 100 percent of the funds raised.

The raffle tickets are being issued to non-profits and everyone has until Dec. 8 to buy tickets. The winners will be announced during a drawing on Dec. 14.

The tickets are $25 each.

Non-profits who want to participate should contact the Millions for Tucson Raffle management team at 520-342-5210 or jimclickraffle@russellpublic.com.

