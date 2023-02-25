Advertise
2 ‘old farts’ set up at park to give out free advice

By Sam Bauman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 2:37 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - Two men in Georgia say they are giving out free advice along with a few laughs.

Kevin Shotsberger and Razz Jenkins are self-proclaimed “old farts” who say they are sharing their advice with those who join them at Forsyth Park in Savannah.

“Our advice is free. So, you get what you pay for,” Shotsberger said.

The Chicago natives attended the Forsyth Farmers Market last year and are now returning to the park for three weekends starting Saturday.

“It’s OK to make fun of yourself while connecting with people,” Jenkins said.

Shotsberger and Jenkins said they are bringing their typical nonsense, obscure tidbits, dubious advice and more once again this year.

“We just want people to come out, have a good time, enjoy themselves, and have a good laugh at our expense,” Shotsberger said.

The two said a guest chair will also be available during their upcoming park visits where others can join in on the fun.

According to Shotsberger and Jenkins, they plan to be at Forsyth Park starting at 9 a.m. local time.

Copyright 2023 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

