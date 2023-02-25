Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Rodeo Parade
Business Directory
Hero Fund USA
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

5 killed in medical aircraft crash in Nevada, officials say

Deputies responded to the area with the fire department and other search and rescue crews.
Deputies responded to the area with the fire department and other search and rescue crews.(MGN)
By Steve Timko, Mike Watson and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 2:36 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAGECOACH, Nev. (KOLO/Gray News) - Five people were killed when a Care Flight medical aircraft crashed Friday night in Nevada, according to REMSA Health.

The emergency medical services provider said the five people on board, which included the pilot, a flight nurse, paramedic, patient and family member, did not survive the crash.

According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, the crash was initially reported at approximately 9:15 p.m. near Stagecoach, Nevada.

Deputies responded to the area with the fire department and other search and rescue crews.

The sheriff’s office said authorities found the Care Flight aircraft at about 11:15 p.m.

REMSA Health identified the plane as a PC 12 fixed-wing aircraft with tail number N273SM.

“Our immediate focus is helping our team members and families, as well as the responding agencies,” REMSA Health shared in a statement online.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and REMSA Health said the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the aircraft crash.

Stagecoach is approximately 40 miles east of Reno.

Copyright 2023 KOLO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A warning from the IRS you need to know about this filing season
IRS issues warning as taxpayers choose help with returns
A winter storm felled trees and knocked out power on Mount Lemmon.
Road to Mount Lemmon open to all, power back on for most of Summerhaven
A few weeks ago, the teen got a random Snapchat message from someone named Bella.
Arizona 13-year-old boy among recent victims of teen sextortion
Brian Torres caused a crash that killed Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s son Cooper, Cooper's...
Charges recommended in crash that killed Pinal County sheriff’s son and family
One horse went down during the pileup, and several handlers came running to the rescue.
Budweiser Clydesdales get tangled up, fall during showing at rodeo

Latest News

As a winter storm in the North and West intensifies, heat in the South is creating a 100-degree...
California faces more blizzards, floods in multistate storm
A teacher pulled a man and his wheelchair from a burning car in Manchester, Connecticut.
Teacher rescues man, his wheelchair from burning car
A teacher pulled a man and his wheelchair from a burning car in Manchester, Connecticut.
Teacher saves man from burning car
As a winter storm in the North and West intensifies, heat in the South is creating a 100-degree...
Historic blizzard, extreme heat hit US