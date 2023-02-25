Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Rodeo Parade
Business Directory
Hero Fund USA
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Economic outlook may force Pima County leaders to make tough decisions

A dismal economic forecast may force Pima County leaders to make some tough decisions in the coming months.
By Bud Foster
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:36 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A dismal economical forecast may force Pima County leaders to make some tough decisions in the coming months.

The county is trying to get out ahead of the economic curve. If things go bad, they want to have a plan in place rather than trying to do it on the fly.

That is why county leaders released a report that shows where they are and where they need to go.

“Tucson is growing but we’re growing a little bit slower than the U.S. and Phoenix,” said University of Arizona economist George Hammond. “Tucson is generally making progress.”

But according to the Pima County report that progress is very slow.

The economic indicators -- inflation, housing, unemployment, interest rates and gasoline sales -- are all in the unfavorable range. That means the county may need to take some action to mitigate any economic damage.

That could be putting off some capital projects like construction. But it could also mean the county might have to leave some unfilled vacancies open or possibly eliminate some positions.

But some economists said the indicators are not out of line with what to expect when the government is trying to cool the economy.

“Tucson’s economy does tend to be a bit more stable and the way to think about that is that we don’t quite experience the volatility we don’t get the same highs, but we don’t get the same lows,” said Hammond.

County Administrator Jan Lesher issued the guidelines late last year to help the county through those economic ups and downs.

If the indicators remain in the unfavorable range for two quarters or more, the county may have to take drastic action.

That could mean layoffs, furloughs and cutting of services.

The good news is at this point, it does not appear those actions will be needed any time soon.

“I think the national economy is going to slow significantly as we go through 2023,” Hammond said. “The interest rate increases will mean slower growth here in Arizona but probably not a recession.”

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A warning from the IRS you need to know about this filing season
IRS issues warning as taxpayers choose help with returns
One horse went down during the pileup, and several handlers came running to the rescue.
Budweiser Clydesdales get tangled up, fall during showing at rodeo
WATCH: 2023 Tucson Rodeo Parade
Kevin James Wallace, 34, died in an officer-involved shooting in Tucson on Dec. 7, 2022.
NEW INFORMATION: Police identify suspect in deadly officer-involved shooting in Tucson
A winter storm felled trees and knocked out power on Mount Lemmon.
Road to Mount Lemmon open to all, power back on for most of Summerhaven

Latest News

Pima County leaders may have tough decisions to make with a dismal economic forecast.
Dismal economic outlook may force Pima County leaders to make tough decisions
70 cities and towns in Arizona have a rental tax.
Gov. Hobbs vetoes bill that would have eliminated rental tax
The couple said Chase hijacked nearly $50,000 of their own money.
Chase Bank finally returns money to Mesa couple after freezing accounts
If the FDA approves the Narcan generic naloxone for sale over the counter, some are concerned...
Phoenix doctor, pharmacist endorse Narcan generic but express price concerns